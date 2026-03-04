Salmon Arm News

Sicamous Fire Chief Clayton Allen announced two new promotions to leadership positions at the fire hall

Two new leaders at fire hall

Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue Jarrod LaRoy has been appointed Deputy Fire Chief while Steve Norton has been promoted to Captain at Sicamous Fire Rescue.

Sicamous Fire Rescue will be moving forward with some new leadership after the promotion of a captain and a new deputy fire chief.

Fire Chief Clayton Allen announced the promotions in a statement on the District of Sicamous website earlier on Tuesday.

“I am proud to announce the elevation of Jarrod Laroy to deputy fire chief and Steve Norton to captain at Sicamous Fire Rescue,” he said.

LaRoy has been with Sicamous Fire Rescue since 2012. The statement said he serves a pivotal role in training and mentoring firefighters at the department.

With his NFPA certification in firefighting and as an ice rescue technician, LaRoy benefits the department as a leader on emergency calls and during training sessions.

“It is an honour to be promoted to deputy fire chief,” LaRoy said.

“I would like to thank Fire Chief Allen for the opportunity and the trust he has placed in me. I look forward to continuing my leadership role within the department and serving the community.”

Norton will be stepping into the captain’s role with almost 20 years of fire fighting experience under his belt with service in B.C. and Alberta.

He also has additional training as an emergency medical responder and hazardous materials technician and safety instructor.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to mentor up-and-coming firefighters and officers by sharing the experience and knowledge that I have gained over the years,” Norton said.

“The fire service is about paying it forward. My mentors passed on their training to me, so I can now do the same.”

Allen said the department is fortunate to have LaRoy and Norton working together to guide less-experienced firefighters.

“Both Jarrod and Steve have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership and commitment to our community,” he said.

“Their hard work and integrity make them outstanding choices for these roles, and we are fortunate to have them guiding our team.”