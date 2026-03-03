Salmon Arm News

Serious injuries following violent road rage altercation in Salmon Arm, judge told

Stabbed in case of road rage

Charges have been laid in connection with an alleged case of road rage in Salmon Arm that saw a person taken to hospital with a serious knife wound.

Police said a man was stabbed during an altercation near the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 97B on Sunday.

During a bail hearing Monday in Kamloops provincial court, prosecutor Alexandra Janse described it as a violent case of road rage, in which the attacker was armed with a knife.

“A serious injury was caused to the victim with a knife — a significant gaping wound on his arm requiring hospitalization,” she said.

Court heard the accused and the complainant were not known to one another.

Calvin Roger Pavey, 52, is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He was released following Monday’s bail hearing on conditions barring him from possessing weapons or having contact with the complainant.

He is due back in court on March 31 in Salmon Arm.

Police said they believe the incident to be isolated.