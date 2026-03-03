Salmon Arm News
Cable fault reported by BC Hydro after neighbours report 'loud bang' prior to outage
'Loud bang' before outage
Photo: BC Hydro
Area affected by a power outage that began at around 10:30 p.m. last night
A cable fault is being blamed for a power outage that has kept nearly 100 BC Hydro customers in Salmon Arm in the dark since about 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
People on social media reported a loud bang last night which caused a power outage affecting a small area North of Okanagan Avenue primarily affecting residences on 1 Avenue NE.
Approximately 97 BC Hydro customers are estimated to be affected by the outage.
BC Hydro said a crew is on site to address the issue and power is estimated to be restored at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
