Cable fault reported by BC Hydro after neighbours report 'loud bang' prior to outage

'Loud bang' before outage

Photo: BC Hydro Area affected by a power outage that began at around 10:30 p.m. last night

A cable fault is being blamed for a power outage that has kept nearly 100 BC Hydro customers in Salmon Arm in the dark since about 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

People on social media reported a loud bang last night which caused a power outage affecting a small area North of Okanagan Avenue primarily affecting residences on 1 Avenue NE.

Approximately 97 BC Hydro customers are estimated to be affected by the outage.

BC Hydro said a crew is on site to address the issue and power is estimated to be restored at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.