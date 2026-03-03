Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm councillor discusses extreme weather for House of Commons standing committee

Councillor goes to Ottawa

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Coun. Louise Wallace-Richmond travelled to Ottawa last week to speak as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee hearing.

A Salmon Arm councillor was invited to Ottawa to present as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee on the environment to discuss how to better protect Canadians from extreme weather events.

Coun. Louise Wallace-Richmond testified for about an hour at the hearing, which took place on Thursday, Feb. 26.

She said she was chosen as a witness for the hearing along with other local politicians and municipal staff from cities across Canada that have dealt with extreme weather events.

“The house is reflecting on, ‘how can we make sure vulnerable Canadians are protected in case of extreme weather?’” Wallace-Richmond said.

“Rather than wait for private insurance to pay out the damages, can we do preventative, adaptation and mitigation? And then, further to that, does the government have a role to play in subsidizing insurance for particularly vulnerable folks?”

Other witnesses included Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, and Duncan Redfearn, chief administrative officer for Grand Forks, Alta.

“I think the committee just wanted to hear directly from communities on those impacts, because they have a 30,000-foot view, but they need to hear the local stories,” she said.

Wallace-Richmond said she tried to stress how increasingly severe wildfires have made fire mitigation efforts a year-round issue.

“What I tried to impress upon the committee is, we don't talk about fire season anymore, we talk about fire all year round,” she said.

“People talk about the snow pack in the winter, and will it be enough to get us through the summer, or will it heat up so quickly that we have a drought come the quote unquote fire season. ...It’s constantly on our minds.”

She said she was given the opportunity to speak for the committee through her work as a director on the board of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

FCM serves as a way for municipal governments to lobby the federal government and ensure their voices are being heard at the national level.

“FCM represents about 92 per cent of all local governments, over 2,000 local governments and municipalities,” she said.

Wallace-Richmond was elected to the board in 2023, and serves on some committees. She is co-chair of the environmental issues and sustainable development committee.

'We have to protect our infrastructure'

Wallace-Richmond said FCM is trying to convince the federal government to better support local government efforts to upgrade critical infrastructure in the face of escalating extreme weather events.

“The FCM position is really about prevention,” she said. “If you were to spend a significant amount now, every dollar spent would save $5 in the long run.

“We have to protect our infrastructure — wastewater, water treatment, that sort of thing — and if there is a silver lining, it's in the opportunity for that sort of generational investment in municipal and local government infrastructure.”

She said she thought the committee members “seemed quite receptive to the message.”

Wallace-Richmond is the first Salmon Arm councillor to ever appear at a House of Commons standing committee meeting.

“I've always felt like Salmon Arm has a role to play in the region, the province and the country,” she said.

"It's really great for us to be able to have a say at these tables, so that people understand our story and so that we understand where we fit in the whole picture.”

Along with the opportunity to advocate for local governments, Wallace-Richmond said testifying at a standing committee hearing was something of a bucket list item for her as someone who was always interested in politics.

“It is kind of a big deal, though, to appear as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee — or at least, I always thought that it was kind of a big deal,” she said.

“It took about an hour, and it went by like in five minutes.”