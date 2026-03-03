Salmon Arm News
Endometriosis Shuswap looking to spread the word about the disease
Spreading endo awareness
Photo: Google Guide
Endometriosis Shuswap will be at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 6 to spread awareness about the disease.
Endometriosis Shuswap is hoping to raise awareness about a disease that affects about 190 million women worldwide.
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. To help more people learn about the disease, Endometriosis Shuswap will be at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 6, from 12 to 4 p.m.
The group will be handing out yellow ribbons and informational pamphlets in order to help people learn more about the condition which is believed to affect nearly 10 per cent of women of reproductive age.
To learn more about endometriosis, visit the Healthlink BC webpage.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Spreading endo awarenessSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Regional pride at BC GamesVernon - 7:00 pm
- Food drive a huge successPeachland - 7:00 pm
- Juno winners heading hereSouth Okanagan - 7:00 pm
- Claims he's owed $1.5MEntertainment - 6:33 pm
Real Estate
2202
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$64,900
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$64,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ash Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net