Endometriosis Shuswap looking to spread the word about the disease

Photo: Google Guide Endometriosis Shuswap will be at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 6 to spread awareness about the disease.

Endometriosis Shuswap is hoping to raise awareness about a disease that affects about 190 million women worldwide.

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. To help more people learn about the disease, Endometriosis Shuswap will be at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 6, from 12 to 4 p.m.

The group will be handing out yellow ribbons and informational pamphlets in order to help people learn more about the condition which is believed to affect nearly 10 per cent of women of reproductive age.

To learn more about endometriosis, visit the Healthlink BC webpage.