Elementary students experience local politics firsthand with Sicamous Municipal Office tour

Photo: District of Sicamous Sicamous council and Mayor Colleen Anderson welcomed local elementary students on a field trip to the Municipal Hall last week.

Sicamous elementary school students had an opportunity to learn more about local politics with a field trip to the municipal hall and a meeting with mayor and council last week.

Grade 5 and 6 students from Parkview Elementary were able to tour the District of Sicamous municipal hall on Wednesday, Feb. 25, and took part in a mock town hall meeting.

Mayor Colleen Anderson led the class on its tour, the district said in a statement on its website.

“Mayor and council held a mock town hall, focusing on Finlayson Park, to gain youth perspective for the Finlayson Park Master Plan currently underway,” reads the statement.

“We can't wait to see what the future holds for these bright young minds.”

The students also wrote letters to council to offer suggestions for community improvements as part of their persuasive writing curriculum and the district said each letter will receive a response from the mayor and council.