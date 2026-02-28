Salmon Arm News

Kamloops-Shuswap MP's bill calling for clear bail explanations endorsed at second reading

Photo: Conservative Party of Canada MP Mel Arnold has sponsored a bill aimed at helping victims of crime stay informed about the reasonings behind the bail decisions of the offender that victimized them.

Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold says a bill he sponsored, which passed second reading on Friday, aims to help victims of crime gain a better understanding of bail decisions.

Bill C-221 passed second reading with unanimous support in the House of Commons on Friday.

Under the current laws, victims of crime can ask to be informed about the offender's releases or parole. Arnold’s bill would require victims who request that information to also be provided with an explanation about how the date of release or parole was determined.

“My private member’s bill proposes common sense, realistic measures aimed at reducing the stress victims experience in dealing with the parole and release processes of those who have victimized them,” Arnold said during Friday's debate.

“The legislation before us today deserves to be passed because it will deliver relief for victims of crime. It will lighten the burdens that they carry by providing them explanations of how parole and release dates have been calculated in relation to the offenders who victimized them.”

The federal government introduced bill C-16 in December, which includes the same changes proposed in bill C-221.

“These measures supporting victims of crime need to be passed as soon as possible,” Arnold said.

“Canadians count on all Parliamentarians to make Parliament work, and I invite all Parliamentarians to join me in moving my private member’s bill towards completion because the outcome of Bill C-16 remains uncertain in a minority government, and these changes are worth pursuing through all avenues possible.”

MPs from all parties agreed in a unanimous vote to have Arnold’s bill move directly to the Committee Stage, bypassing another vote that is typically used to determine whether a bill will progress.