Chase councillor wants clear ownership agreement for fire protection equipment to avoid unexpected bill

Fighting fire equipment cost

Photo: Luc Rempel After being charged for the use of firefighting equipment they helped pay for Chase council is working to prevent the situation from happening again.

Chase Coun. Dan Stevens says he wants to make sure the village is never again charged for the use of firefighting equipment that was purchased using municipal funds.

During a Feb. 23 meeting, council discussed the adoption of the village’s 2026 strategic plan which includes plans to purchase more equipment to outfit a type two structure protection unit for the community.

This larger type of structure protection unit has more sprinklers and other equipment inside to help protect structures during wildfires that could spread into the village.

“I think the sooner we can get that structure protection type two unit together and ready is great, but I just want to make sure that we're not going to be charged and charging taxpayers to use a village asset in the Village of Chase ever again,” Stevens said.

The village received a bill from the Chase Firefighters Association when an older SPU owned by the association was deployed in Chase during the 2023 Bush Creek East wildfire.

Stevens said he would be introducing a motion to sign a formal agreement with the Chase Firefighters Association to ensure the village is recognized as the owner of the equipment and won't be charged for its use.

“This is a great addition to the village, no question about it,” Stevens said.

He said when the issue was raised last year, he was in favour of purchasing a structure protection unit to be deployed out of the community in order to finance the cost of the unit. After speaking with different fire departments, he is now in favour of keeping the unit in the village.

“I think it's great the fire association is fundraising and putting money towards this unit, but I worry that we are going to get into a situation again where we get the rope pulled out from under us and have to pay X amount of dollars,” he said.

“I think it was over $30,000 last time for them to use our equipment.”

Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer, said since the majority of the equipment in the structure protection unit is being purchased with FireSmart funding, the intention is for the unit to be available in Chase in case it is needed.

Heinrich said the village should not be charged for the use of the old SPU since the village purchased that unit for $4,000 in 2024.

“There's no way in my mind that they can charge us for it,” Heinrich said.

“The Firefighters' Association is still willing to fundraise and support purchasing of equipment for it, and I could be wrong, but I don't think they have any intention of coming back to the village.”

After this discussion, council passed the motion to adopt the 2026 strategic plan. At the end of the meeting, Stevens officially put forward notice of his motion.

“At the next meeting, I would like to move that council direct administration to draft a formal agreement with the Firefighters Association regarding the structure protection unit that states while the association is donating equipment, the village owns this equipment and is not to charge the Village of Chase for its use,” he said.

It's expected the motion will be discussed at the next village council meeting on March 10.