Salmon Arm para nordic skier named as one of Canada's flag bearers for 2026 Paralympic Games

Photo: Canadian Paralympic Commitee Salmon Arm para nordic skier Natalie Wilkie (right) will be one of Canada's flag bearers for the opening ceremony at the Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie has been named as one of Canada’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Wilkie’s selection, alongside para ice hockey captain Tyler McGregor, was announced in a statement released Friday by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

With seven medals in her previous two Paralympic Games appearances, Wilkie is one of the world’s most successful para nordic skiers. She came home from her first Paralympic Games in PyeongChang with three medals when she was only 17, then won four more medals at Beijing in 2022.

“I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be named Canada’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony, and to share this moment with Tyler McGregor makes it even more special,” Wilkie said.

“I remember watching my coach, Brian McKeever, carry the flag in 2018 and seeing how proud he was during the ceremony. So to follow in his footsteps and hold that same honour is amazing. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and so excited to wave the flag for a country I’m so proud to represent.”

McGregor will be attending his fourth Paralympic Winter Games as the holder of two Paralympic silver medals and one bronze.

Heading into his fourth Paralympic Winter Games, McGregor is also a three-time world champion, most recently in 2024, alongside his para ice hockey teammates.

“The Canadian flag represents resilience, courage, and unity, values that define the Paralympic movement and Canada’s team,” McGregor said.

“It’s the honour of a lifetime to carry Canada’s spirit onto the world stage at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. This honour reflects the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and community who have stood beside me throughout this incredible journey through sport and life.

“I’m filled with pride, deep gratitude, and a tremendous respect for the opportunity to represent a team that truly reflects the very best of Canada.”

The opening ceremony will be taking place in Verona on March 6, which is some distance away from the main competition areas. Due to the distance, McGregor, Wilkie and all their Canadian teammates will not attend the opening ceremony and will instead be celebrated in their respective villages.

McGregor and the rest of Canada’s para hockey team will start their 2026 tournament on March 7 with a game against Slovakia. Wilkie will also be in competition on March 7 as she races in the women’s standing start event.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will take place from March 6 to 15.