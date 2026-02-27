Salmon Arm News

Part of Lakeshore Drive to close for Salmon Arm fundraising event

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Red area of Lakeshore Drive to be closed on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Lakeshore Drive in front of Askew’s will be closed for part of the day on Saturday to accommodate the Coldest Night of the Year Event.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm said it would be closing Lakeshore Drive in front of the downtown Askew’s on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m..

Detours around the closed area will be available, but residents are asked to plan for minor disruptions as some delays are expected.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a fundraising walk that aims to raise money for Shuswap Food Action Society and the work it does to fight food insecurity in the region.