Part of Lakeshore Drive to close for Salmon Arm fundraising event
Road to close for fundraiser
Photo: City of Salmon Arm
Red area of Lakeshore Drive to be closed on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Lakeshore Drive in front of Askew’s will be closed for part of the day on Saturday to accommodate the Coldest Night of the Year Event.
In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm said it would be closing Lakeshore Drive in front of the downtown Askew’s on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m..
Detours around the closed area will be available, but residents are asked to plan for minor disruptions as some delays are expected.
The Coldest Night of the Year is a fundraising walk that aims to raise money for Shuswap Food Action Society and the work it does to fight food insecurity in the region.
