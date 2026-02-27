Salmon Arm News

Bridge completed on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Milestone for rail trail

Photo: Splatsin Facebook A key milestone for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail has been reached with the completion of the Rosemond Bridge.

The Splatsin Development Corporation's Yucwmenlúcwu Civil Construction Division continues to make good progress on the $12.5 million Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project.

A statement on the Splatsin Facebook page said the “work was a true team effort, with collaboration between our Yucwmenlúcwu Civil Construction team and the Splatsin Homes construction team to bring the bridge structure across the corridor safely and efficiently.”

Safety remains a top priority for the project and with warmer weather earlier this month bringing more cyclists onto the trail, temporary stop signs were installed at Back Enderby Road after riders were observed crossing without stopping.

“These measures help protect both trail users and motorists as traffic increases,” the post said.

“Behind the scenes, our crews remain committed to keeping the project moving forward. Recently, on a Saturday near Rosemond Lake, a team member from our civil construction team drove the trail to assist and recover a grader after it broke down — a strong example of the dedication and teamwork that keeps this project on track.”