Council enthusiastically approves road closure on Main Street to host Sicamous Vintage Car Show

Vintage car show returns

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous councillors were excited to approve a road closure for June 28 in order to host the Sicamous Vintage Car Show on Main Street once again.

A Sicamous councillor was in full support of a recommendation to close a downtown road for a popular vintage car show this summer.

“I just want to say what a great event this was," Coun. Siobhan Rich said during Wednesday's council meeting.

"It was packed with cars, packed with people. …I support this in every way. The town had a really great buzz about it.”

During the meeting, Jamie Sherlock, recreation programmer, presented council with a recommendation to authorize staff to close Main Street on June 28 for the annual vintage car show.

The event will close Main Street from Paradise Avenue to Riverside Avenue from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sherlock told council the district asked the vintage car club to move its event from Finlayson Park to Main Street two years ago, and in 2025 the event was held downtown for the first time.

She said the event had "overwhelming support" from the community.

“The businesses downtown were in favour of it,” Sherlock said.

Sherlock told council that staff had sent a letter to everyone who was affected by the road closures in order to gather feedback on the event, and received eight responses in favour of the event and only one letter from someone opposed.

“We take that as a positive that we’d like to continue to allow for this event to take place on Main Street,” she said.

“We did have a debrief with the car show last year. ...Moving forward, the District of Sicamous will ensure that three days prior to the event we will put up road closure signs, so that way we can ensure that vehicles are off the street.”

She said the car club also agreed to supply extra washroom facilities for the event although she noted the bathrooms in the new Sicamous Medical Centre will also be able to be used.

“I should note that this would be the only road closure that we have throughout the summer,” Sherlock said.

She added that other applications for road closures could come in later in the year, but so far this event is the only one the district has received.

“I think this was one of the stand out events of the entire summer,” said Coun. Ian Baillie.

“People had a great time. ...It's activating Main Street in a way that I think that's what we want.”

Coun. Bob Evans said he was also excited for the event to return.

“We need more stuff like this, because the trickle-down effect to our businesses is really positive,” he said. “I'm glad it's coming back and I'm one hundred per cent behind this."

Council voted unanimously to approve the application.