Carl Mayotte Quintet brings nostalgia-tinged jazz fusion to Salmon Arm on March 12

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club The Carl Mayotte Quintet is coming to Salmon Arm for a performance on Thursday, March 12

Canadian bassist and composer Carl Mayotte will be bringing his quintet to Salmon Arm for a performance on Thursday, March 12.

Mayotte is a bassist and band leader known for reimagining jazz fusion by weaving Brazilian and Latin textures into his music.

He has earned critical acclaim across Canada and been awarded the 2020-2021 Radio-Canada Jazz Revelation award and the 2022 Felix Award for jazz album of the year.

Mayotte’s quintet includes Gabriel Cyr on guitar, Damien-Jade Cyr on saxophones and flute, Francis Gregoire on keyboards and Stephane Chamberland on drums.

The quintet will play music from Mayotte’s newest album, which the artist says is inspired by two significant life events. This includes a fire that destroyed his apartment in 2023, and the death of his father in 2024.

These traumatic experiences serve as a catalyst for music tinged with nostalgia and the joy of remembering as he blends contemporary jazz, indie pop and English fusion.

Enjoy a night of nostalgic jazz-fusion as the Carl Mayotte Quintet plays the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, March 12.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

To learn more about this and other Salmon Arm Jazz Club shows, visit their website.