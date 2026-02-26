Salmon Arm News

Former NHL goalie joins Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ front office as new ownership group takes over BCHL club

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography

The BCHL has approved the sale of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, clearing the way for Forge Sports Group to take over ownership of the franchise.

The league announced the decision Thursday morning and noted the move should not shake things up too much. That's because Dale Unruh, president of Forge Sports Group, was part of the previous Silverbacks ownership group.

“Salmon Arm has an incredible hockey culture and community,” Unruh said. “Our focus is long-term — to build on the great foundation that Tyler [Shattock, head coach and GM], the players, and the previous ownership created, and to keep investing in this program for years to come.”

Former NHL goalie Jamie Storr has been announced as president of hockey operations and key members of the current team staff will be retained, including Shattock and Alexandra Miege, the club's director of business operations.

“The opportunity in Salmon Arm is to build something special over the long term,” Storr said.

“My focus is on developing players the right way — raising standards, creating a high-performance environment, and building a program that consistently competes for championships, while preparing players for the next level.”

The BCHL said the board approved the franchise sale at their semi-annual governors meeting in January.

“The BCHL is pleased to welcome Forge Sports Group into our league,” said Rich Murphy, chairman of the board of governors.

“The commitment of a new ownership group, along with the stability brought by current team staff, ensures the Silverbacks are set up for success both in the short and long term.”

The Silverbacks will hit the ice on Friday night as they host the Okotoks Oilers at Rogers Rink. Tickets are available online or in person at the box office.