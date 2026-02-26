Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm says mild winter weather means utility work will start early this year

Utility work to start early

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Planned road closure on Lakeshore Drive W as crews work on a watermain upgrade.

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents to prepare for road closures as the public works department gets an early start on planned utility work thanks to mild winter weather.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the city said it is planning to start this year’s utility work early in March.

“Work will begin with the Lakeshore Drive water main upgrade, replacing aging infrastructure along Lakeshore Drive West to support reliable service for our growing community,” reads the post.

The work is expected to start in early March and will wrap up in June. It requires the closure of Lakeshore Drive West between Third Street NW, including commercial access points near the Trans-Canada Highway.

Pedestrian access will be maintained along the north side of the road.