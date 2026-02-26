Salmon Arm News

Shuswap school superintendent outlines safety procedures in wake of Tumbler Ridge tragedy

'We take safety seriously'

Photo: Luc Rempel Supt. Donna Kriger underlined the effectiveness of the safety procedures already in place at local schools.

The superintendent for School District 83 outlined emergency protocols after a mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School earlier this month, saying local schools are taking kids' safety seriously.

At the Feb. 17 SD83 board of education meeting, Supt. Donna Kriger assured parents local schools are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

“In a call with all the superintendents from across the province last week, as well as the Ministry of Education and Child Care and Safer Schools Together, it was communicated and we were reassured that the work that was being done in SD59 was exactly the work and the preparation that needed to be done," Kriger said.

“Had it not been for the Safe School protocols and procedures that were in place — that really mirror the things that we do in our district — that it could have been much, much worse.”

Safer Schools Together is a consulting company that works with schools across North America to provide training and tools to identify and intervene in situations before violence occurs.

“I understand that when something unexpected happens, like what's happened in Tumbler Ridge, the public wants to know that we take safety seriously,” Kriger said.

“I just want to share with the board some of the key practices that we actually employ in our schools.”

She said every school in the district has staff trained to respond to critical incidents. Schools conduct regular emergency drills, including lockdowns and hold and secure procedures.

The district also uses an online reporting tool called Erase It which allows students to make reports if they are feeling unsafe or are concerned about the behaviour of other students.

Other safety policies include visitors needing to check in at the main office and volunteers being required to get criminal record checks.

Kriger said since the Tumbler Ridge incident, all exterior doors to schools in the district are locked during the day with the exception of the main entrance.

“I'm sure that people are noticing a bit of an increased presence of RCMP, just in communities and circling around schools, looking for any behaviours that would be at all worrisome,” she said.

“From this point forward, what has been committed is that the district will be working alongside the RCMP, and we will ensure that our principals and vice principals have some additional situational learning that they'll be able to go through, led by the RCMP, in how to respond in these unfortunate threatening situations.”

Kriger concluded her report by offering condolences to the community of Tumbler Ridge on behalf of the school district.

“We're holding the community of Tumbler Ridge in our hearts. ...We extend our most sincere condolences to the families, the students, the staff and the community members who are experiencing unimaginable loss and grief,” Kriger said.

“It's in moments like this that our words and even our actions feel really inadequate, and there really aren't any statements that can ease the heartbreak that that community is going to feel forever.”

The school district sends out an annual notice to families informing them of the district’s threat assessment and safety protocols.