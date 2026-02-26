Salmon Arm News

Crash on Highway 97A kills 22-year-old Salmon Arm woman

Photo: Glacier Media Rear lights of an RCMP cruiser.

A 22-year-old Salmon Arm woman died in a highway collision south of Sicamous Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Sicamous RCMP said it responded to a report of a two vehicle collision in the 8800-block of Highway 97A , south of Sicamous near Hummingbird Beach Resort at 8:40 a.m.

Police said a southbound Ford sedan lost control after navigating a curve on the highway, crossing the centre line and into the path of a northbound semi truck and trailer and resulting in a “heavy collision.”

“BC Ambulance arrived on scene and attended to the driver of the Ford sedan who was declared deceased at the scene by an of duty Physician who had stopped to offer assistance,” the release states.

The driver of the sedan was identified as a 22-year-old woman from Salmon Arm.

There were no other injuries in the collision.

Police said road conditions were slippery with heavy snow falling and the roadway was covered with a thing layer of wet snow.

Highway 97A remained closed until 3 p.m. Construction on Bruhn Brudge halted for the day to allow for Highway 1 to remain open.