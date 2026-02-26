Salmon Arm News

CSRD board agrees to write letter in support of BC Farmers Market coupon program

Photo: Johann Vincent Photography The CSRD agreed to send a letter to the Ministry of Health in support of a program that gives low-income families coupons to spend at local farmers' markets.

The CSRD board of directors is adding its voice to others calling on the Ministry of Health to continue funding the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

At the Feb. 19 Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors meeting, the board received a letter from Heather O'Hara, executive director of BC Association of Farmers Markets.

The BCAFM sent letters to Director Jay Simpson, representing the North Shuswap, and Chair Natalya Melnychuk, representing the South Shuswap, requesting the board send a letter of support for continued funding for the coupon program.

“The BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program is addressing nutrition needs, affordability and food security for lower-income pregnant people, families with children, and seniors/elders in your community,” said O'Hara in the letters.

“BCAFM is proud to deliver this incredible program and share its positive impact in your community.”

Participants in the program receive $27 a week for 16 weeks in coupons that can be used to purchase fresh local food from farmer’s markets.

Qualifying food includes fruit, vegetables, cheese, eggs, nuts, fish, meat, herbs and honey.

She said more than 10 lower income families redeemed a total of $4,320 worth of coupons at Farmers Markets in the North Shuswap and more than 68 lower income households redeemed a total of $29,376 in coupons at the Sorrento Farmers Market.

O’Hara said the program gives residents access healthy food while also helping local farmers grow their farms and strengthens local and regional food systems.

The board voted unanimously in favour of sending a letter to the Ministry of Health in support of the program.