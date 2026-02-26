Salmon Arm News

Woman was looking or evidence during violent Salmon Arm home invasion, theft

Bound, beaten in his home

A Salmon Arm woman has admitted she helped tie up and confine a man in his apartment before he was beaten with a bat, later stealing electronics she believed held evidence of a crime against her.

Lindsay-Anne Christine Coville, 41, has pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to charges of assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement.

Court heard a neighbour heard a man calling for help in his Salmon Arm apartment on Oct. 13, 2023.

“She found him there bound with zap straps, and he also had a piece of tape across his mouth,” Crown prosecutor Alison Buchanan said in court. “He was calling for help and he had visible injuries."

The neighbour called police.

The victim, identified as Paul Gillies, was described as being uncooperative with investigators, but he told Mounties Coville was visiting him prior to the assault.

Buchanan said video surveillance from Gillies’ apartment building showed Coville propping the door open for two masked men, who followed her inside.

When Coville was arrested, she provided a statement to police admitting some involvement.

“She indicated that Mr. Gillies had committed an offence against her, which I will not talk about the details of, but that they went to his apartment to collect evidence and try to get him to confess to what he did,” Buchanan said.

Coville admitted to stealing a laptop and a blender from the apartment because she thought they might contain useful evidence.

Lawyers expect to submit a joint submission for house arrest when it comes time for Coville to be sentenced.

She is due back in court on March 23 to set a date for sentencing.

Trial coming up

Two men are scheduled to stand trial in April on charges stemming from the incident.

Nigel Adrian Zettergreen, 46, and Luis Manuel Garcia, 51, are charged with assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and break and enter. Zettergreen is facing three additional breach charges.

Garcia was described in court as Coville’s boyfriend at the time of the offence.