Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Photo: Parks Canada A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass

The Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke will be closed on Thursday morning for avalanche control work.

The road will close at 7 a.m., with commercial traffic being held in Malakwa starting at 6 a.m.

Passenger vehicles will be able to continue past Malakwa to Revelstoke.

The highway is expected to re-open at about 3 p.m.