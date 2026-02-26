287946
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Luc Rempel - Feb 25, 2026 / 4:17 pm | Story: 600727

The Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke will be closed on Thursday morning for avalanche control work.

The road will close at 7 a.m., with commercial traffic being held in Malakwa starting at 6 a.m.

Passenger vehicles will be able to continue past Malakwa to Revelstoke.

The highway is expected to re-open at about 3 p.m.

