Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden
Avalanche work on Hwy. 1
Photo: Parks Canada
A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass
The Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke will be closed on Thursday morning for avalanche control work.
The road will close at 7 a.m., with commercial traffic being held in Malakwa starting at 6 a.m.
Passenger vehicles will be able to continue past Malakwa to Revelstoke.
The highway is expected to re-open at about 3 p.m.
