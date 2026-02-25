Salmon Arm News

Highway 97A closed by crash south of Sicamous

Photo: DriveBC Map showing the closure on Highway 97A. Note the closure shown on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm is not in effect.

A collision involving a semi-truck has closed Highway 97A five kilometres south of Sicamous.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, resulting in a closure between Hutchison Road and Davidson Road.

An assessment is in progress, according to DriveBC, but motorists are being advised to expect an extended delay before the highway reopens.

No information has been released about the incident but RCMP and BC Ambulance crews are on scene.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm will remain open during the closure on Highway 97A.