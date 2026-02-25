Salmon Arm News

Snowfall advisory issued for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke with snowstorm expected to hit Rogers Pass

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Rogers Pass looking east as of 9 a.m. this morning.

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke are being warned of a snowstorm expected to hit Rogers Pass on Wednesday afternoon.

A yellow weather advisory for snowfall has been issued for Rogers pass with 20 to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall over the next 24 hours, starting late Wednesday afternoon.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected on Wednesday, with an additional 10 to 15 coming on Thursday as the storm intensifies.

Drivers are warned road closures are possible depending on conditions.

Travellers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating weather conditions as well as possible disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

Motorists should ensure they have winter tires or chains and adjust to winter driving behaviour.