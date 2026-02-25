Salmon Arm News

CSRD will seek approval to borrow $650K for upgrades to ailing Blind Bay water system

Photo: Luc Rempel Necessary upgrades to the MacArthur Reedman water system in Blind Bay means the CSRD is looking for residents to approve a $650,000 loan.

The CSRD will be moving forward with an alternative approval process to get electoral assent for a $650,000 loan needed to cover costly upgrades for the MacArthur Reedman water system in Blind Bay.

The small water system provides water to 130 residences in the area and has suffered from numerous boil water advisories and water conservation orders as equipment has failed in the last two years.

The system was originally built by a developer before operations were taken over by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

“When we have water systems such as this, where you have a small number of water users that you can collect from, it makes things very difficult to navigate from an asset management side of point of view,” said Natalya Melnychuk, CSRD board chair.

At the Feb. 19 board meeting, Ben Van Nostrand, general manager of environmental and utilities services, presented a report on the plan to borrow $650,000 for the water system upgrades.

“To maintain an existing asset and ensure that the MacArthur Reedman water intake continues to supply water to the reservoir, staff investigated options for replacing the aging and failing lake intake in the spring of 2023,” he said.

Van Nostrand said the original design for the pump configuration was estimated to cost $700,000, but professional consulting firm Urban Systems determined the original design would not be suitable and forced a redesign.

The new design requires a directionally drilled intake with pumps installed in the lake at an estimated cost of $1,165,000.

“Staff are recommending that $650,000 be borrowed to cover funding shortfalls and contingencies,” he said.

“Staff shared the requirement to borrow funds and the state of the intake, along with new water restriction rules, at an open house in the summer of 2025.”

If AAP fails, referendum planned

The board was asked to approve the use of an AAP to obtain elector assent to borrow the money. The AAP will be held this spring.

As part of this process, residents in the area will be given the opportunity to submit a response form in opposition to the proposed borrowing. If more than 10 per cent of eligible electors oppose borrowing, the CSRD will need to either give up on the plan or move to a referendum.

Van Nostrand said if the AAP fails, there would still be time to hold a referendum in the fall.

It is estimated that users of the water system will pay a combined rate of user fees and parcel tax of $105.31 per household per month for 2026. If the loan is approved, the estimated combined rate would increase to $137.35 per household per month.

“I think this is a great case study,” said Director Marty Gibbons, who represents the South Shuswap. “This isn't something the CSRD created, this is something we inherited from a developer.

“As we look at taking on more water systems, the liability of the small water systems to be self sufficient and improve or fix any major problems is financially almost impossible.”

Melnychuk said provincial grant funds and community works funds have been allocated to the project.

“So it's not just a loan and not just the water users carrying this alone, but us trying to find an appropriate balance so that this very expensive fix can be undertaken,” she said.

The board voted unanimously in favour of approving the AAP for the loan.

CSRD staff will be sending out a newsletter to residents in the area outlining the details of the project, information about the AAP process and dates they can tour the water treatment plant to learn more about the system.