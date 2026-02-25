Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Trail Alliance says annual winter auction raised more than $50K

Funds to support local trails

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance Shuswap Trail Alliance volunteers hard at work working on a new trail

The Shuswap Trails Alliance says this year's online auction fundraiser was a resounding success.

In a statement released in its Feb. 24 newsletter, STA said it raised more than $50,000 during the 10-day online auction.

“The Shuswap Trail Alliance would like to extend sincere gratitude to the community for their generous support of the 2026 Silent Auction fundraiser,” reads the statement.

“The event would not have happened without the team of extraordinary volunteers that spent countless hours on planning, organizing, and executing the event."

More than 160 items were donated to the online auction, along with 52 monetary donations totalling $23,404. The Trails Alliance said there were 3,052 bids made over the course of the auction.

The winter auction is Shuswap Trail Alliance’s primary yearly fundraiser. The money allows the volunteer organization to continue maintaining and expanding hiking, biking and walking trails across the region.