Shuswap Trail Alliance says annual winter auction raised more than $50K
Funds to support local trails
The Shuswap Trails Alliance says this year's online auction fundraiser was a resounding success.
In a statement released in its Feb. 24 newsletter, STA said it raised more than $50,000 during the 10-day online auction.
“The Shuswap Trail Alliance would like to extend sincere gratitude to the community for their generous support of the 2026 Silent Auction fundraiser,” reads the statement.
“The event would not have happened without the team of extraordinary volunteers that spent countless hours on planning, organizing, and executing the event."
More than 160 items were donated to the online auction, along with 52 monetary donations totalling $23,404. The Trails Alliance said there were 3,052 bids made over the course of the auction.
The winter auction is Shuswap Trail Alliance’s primary yearly fundraiser. The money allows the volunteer organization to continue maintaining and expanding hiking, biking and walking trails across the region.
More Salmon Arm News
- Apple Bowl parking closureKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Funds to support local trailsSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Heritage garden open houseSummerland - 7:00 pm
- Slo-pitch sign ups beginOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
- Trump's State of the UnionUnited States - 6:46 pm
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$509,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ebony Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library