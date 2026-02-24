Salmon Arm News

Students from Japanese sister city to visit Salmon Arm as exchange program resumes

Sister city exchange returns

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall

Mayor Alan Harrison said a cultural exchange program with Salmon Arm’s sister city in Japan is set to resume this summer after a six-year hiatus.

The exchange program will re-launch this year, albeit in a more limited capacity, after it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Feb. 23 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Harrison said the exchange program has resumed with students from Inashiki expected to visit Salmon Arm in August of this year.

Each city, as well as the local school district, say they no longer have the ability to provide funding for the cultural exchange program. However, all parties have expressed interest in continuing the initiative.

“The good news is the first group in the last six years will be coming to Salmon Arm from Inashiki, from Aug. 17 'till Aug. 24,” Harrison said. “There'll only be eight students, which is a nice small number, and a chaperone.”

The program is being organized by the Salmon Arm-Inashiki twinning committee, who will help fundraise for the initiative, which will include local students making a similar trip to Inashiki.

Harrison said the exchange program will now take place every second year in order to give the students and committee members a longer timeframe to fundraise for the trip.

The eight visiting students will be coming to council chambers at city hall on Aug. 18 to meet Salmon Arm city councillors and practice their English.

“Such an important program, and much smaller than before,” Harrison said. “But that does not take away the significance of the program.”

To learn more about the history of the sister-city relationship between Salmon Arm and Inashiki, visit the City of Salmon Arm’s website.