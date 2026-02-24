Chase man pockets $275K after last-minute Scratch & Win purchase leads to jackpot
Scratch ticket nets $275K
A $5 Scratch & Win ticket picked up during a stop at a Kamloops grocery store has turned into a $275,000 payday for a Chase man.
Ryan S. was at The Real Canadian Superstore on Columbia Street when he decided to purchase The Big Spin scratch ticket.
Ryan said he found out he had won the prize when he checked his ticket on the BCLC lotto app but took the ticket to the Cascades Casino in Kamloops to double check.
“My heart was going 300 miles per hour,” Ryan said. “I asked the casino if they had medical aid.”
His ticket made him the first winner of one of the ticket’s top prizes, the chance to spin The Big Spin wheel at BCLC’s Vancouver office.
Once he confirmed he had won the prize Ryan said he immediately told his wife.
“I had to explain to her what the big spin meant," he said.
He spun the wheel on Friday and hit $275,000.
Ryan said he didn’t have any immediate plans for the money but said the experience was “amazing.”
