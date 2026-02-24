Popularity of new synthetic turf has Salmon Arm city council considering winter bathroom options for Blackburn Park

Salmon Arm News

Year-round park toilets eyed

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city council considered the best way to keep bathrooms open during the winter months at Blackburn Park.

The popularity of the new synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park has led council to think more seriously about how to allow for the public bathrooms at the park to remain open over the winter months.

“Maybe it was an unusual winter, but the synthetic field has been used every month, which is a wonderful, wonderful problem to have, really,” said Mayor Alan Harrison.

At the Feb. 23 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, presented council with options to keep the washrooms at Blackburn Park open later into the winter season following a request from Shuswap Youth Soccer Association.

He said the soccer association was asking for the washrooms be open longer to accommodate additional usage due to the newly constructed synthetic turf field.

“These washrooms are closed in the fall and reopened in the spring based on weather conditions,” Gerow said.

“The water supply to individual washrooms and change rooms are shut off during the colder months because they're unheated, and there's significant risk of freezing [which] could cause damage to pipes and the fixtures.”

Gerow's report presented council with a range of options available at different price points. These included renting portable toilets at $300 a month, or purchasing trailered self-contained washrooms which could be bought new for $85,000 or used for about $65,000.

Another option included upgrading the existing bathroom facilities by heating the building, with an estimated cost of about $15,000 upfront and an additional $10,000 in annual costs.

“We can't confirm the exact insulation rating of the current building. The concrete block would perform some insulating factors,” Gerow said.

“None of the options have been budgeted for in 2026 and would require additional funding.”

He told council the city typically closes the bathrooms at the same time it closes sports fields on Oct. 31, and usually re-opens them to coincide with spring break if the weather allows for it.

Harrison said he was leaning towards upgrading the bathroom for year-round usage.

“While this potential change is triggered by the synthetic field, there's a lot of people that use Blackburn Park besides those on the synthetic field,” he said.

“I go through as a runner, but there's lots of people walking their dogs, lots of people are in there with their kids playing on the playground, dog parks across the road. And so having operational washrooms there when the weather is such that that field could be used would also allow those people to use a washroom.

"I think that's a plus.”

When asked which option staff recommended, Gerow said he was also partial to the bathroom upgrade.

“As long as it's understood that if the field was closed, the washroom would be closed based on weather,” he said. “I'd be okay with that.”

Councillors said they wanted to think about the issue further before making a decision.

“I'm not sure which way I'm leaning here now, but this definitely should be part of our next year budget considerations for sure,” said Coun. Tim Lavery.

Harrison asked staff to bring the issue back for a council meeting in early September with funding options in order to address the issue before next winter.