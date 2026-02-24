Salmon Arm News

With 5 days to go until Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm there is still time to join in the fun

Coldest night 5 days away

Photo: Shuswap Food Action Society A participant in last year's Coldest Night of the Year Walk.

The Shuswap Food Action Society is preparing for a night of family friendly fun as they host their sixth annual Coldest Night of the Year.

The event is a fundraising walk to raise money to support Shuswap Food Action on Saturday, Feb. 28 as they work to address food insecurity and help ensure everyone has access to affordable, safe and nutritious food.

There are 5 kilometre and 2 kilometre options with attendees who register for the event collecting pledges from friends and family in order to raise money.

“We continue to be really happy to be able to host this particular event,” said Melanie Bennett, project and garden coordinator.

“It's a good, family-friendly free event that anyone can participate in and I really appreciate that about this particular fundraiser.”

She said one of her favourite things about the event is that it’s a kind of event the whole community can take part in.

“There's other ways that you can raise funds, and a lot of the time, they are inaccessible to a lot of people because it's a very expensive ticket for a dinner or something like that,” she said. “I don't want to say, alienates people, but it limits participation.”

“We want families coming… we really encourage people to bring their kids, to bring their family, their spouses.”

There will be a walk party in the downtown SASCU parking lot before the walk with free cookies, hot chocolate and coffee provided by local businesses. Then after the walk attendees can enjoy a bowl of Shuswap Food Action’s stone soup along with fresh bread and other treats from local cafes.

“I always want to just state how important our local businesses are to the creation of successful events,” Bennett said.

“I know that local businesses get asked constantly to give, so I think it's just so important that people recognize just how important and vital our local businesses are to community events.”

And despite the event being only being 5 days away she said its not too late to take part.

“It's not too late… you can actually sign up the day of and fundraising can actually take place all the way to the end of March,” Bennett said.

Shuswap Food Action has set a fundraising goal of $100,000 this year and as of the time of writing they have raised more than $60,000.

Bennett acknowledges many residents are feeling more economic pressure than in past years.

“We all feel that same thing,” she said. “We're all families, and we have kids, and so we feel the economic constraints as well personally.”

We can appreciate… and the fact that it's probably a little bit more challenging this year for some people to maybe donate, and we hear that across the board for a lot of things.”

However she said the event offers Shuswap Food Action the opportunity to invest in new programs as well as sustain their current work.

“This fundraising will mean that we get to really strengthen and solidify our current programs, and then also have that flexibility to try new things too,” she said.

“There's so many things that we could do, but it takes people and it takes resources to try new things, and you can really only do that with this kind of fundraising, because, honestly, there's not a lot of grants available to try things.”

She said the fundraising from Coldest Night of the Year has a lot more flexibility for Shuswap Food Action rather than the targeted funding available through grant applications.

People interested in joining the event can register online and anyone who raises $150 or more will get a free Coldest Night of the Year toque.

“So sign up to walk, bring your family… and I think it's a great opportunity to invite people that maybe are new or don't get out very much, and just bring them and involve other people,” Bennett said.

To learn more about the event or to make a donation you can visit the Coldest Night of the Year website.