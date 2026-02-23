Salmon Arm News

Power restored between Salmon Arm and Enderby; cause of outage unknown

Power restored after outage

Photo: BC Hydro Area currently affected by a power outage south of Salmon Arm

UPDATE: 1:26 p.m.

BC Hydro says power has been restored following an outage Monday between Salmon Arm and Enderby, the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

A work crew was able to restore power in the area soon after they arrived at about 1 p.m.

The power originally went out at around 11:34 a.m., affecting more than 1,200 homes in the Ranchero, Deep Creek and Grandview Bench areas.

ORIGINAL: 12:37 p.m.

More than 1,200 homes between Salmon Arm and Enderby are without power following a large outage late Monday morning, according to BC Hydro.

The outage is currently affecting approximately 1,252 BC Hydro customers west of Old Sicamous Road in the Ranchero, Deep Creek and Grandview Bench areas.

BC Hydro said a crew has been dispatched and is expected to arrive on site at around 12:30 p.m.

The power went out at around 11:32 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation.