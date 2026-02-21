Salmon Arm News

Avalanche hits guided heli-ski group near Revelstoke, kills one skier

Photo: File photo FILE - The Selkirk Mountains

A skier has died after an avalanche in a heli-skiing area east of Revelstoke.

In a statement, Selkirk Tangiers Helicopter Skiing said a group of its guests skiing with a guide experienced the slide, which happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Selkirk Mountains.

The avalanche was triggered as one of the last skiers in the group made their way down the run.

“It is impossible to put into words the sorrow we feel. That sadness is shared by everyone impacted as well as our staff,” Dave Pehowich, general manager at Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing, said in a statement.

“Our guests are like family to us and our thoughts and prayers are with the families [and] friends of the guest that was lost and all involved.”

RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said police were notified on Thursday by the BC Coroners Service.

Urano said after the avalanche happened, the skier was found in the debris field under about 1.5 metres of snow. CPR was started before the person was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital.

The skier was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts, Urano said.

“This incident is a tragic reminder of the inherent risks that exist in the backcountry, even for experienced users,” he said in the statement.

“We encourage everyone planning to travel in avalanche terrain to stay informed of current conditions, ensure they are properly equipped and make conservative decisions to help keep themselves and other safe.”

In its statement, Selkirk Tangiers thanked responding agencies for their quick support, as well as its own team who “jumped quickly into action” once the avalanche hit.

The company said counsellors have been made available to guests and staff.

“Our guides are experts and undergo extensive training over many years to certify for their roles so they can minimize risks,” Pehowich said.

“However, avalanches are one of the many risks to people in mountains and, similar to many outdoor activities, it’s impossible to eliminate 100 per cent of the risks in the backcountry.”