Shuswap Food Action Society hosting beef-focused informational session this weekend

Meet your meat this Sunday

Photo: Pixabay.com Shuswap Food Action Society want you to meet your meat at a special Sunday Session with Percy Folkard this Sunday.

The Shuswap Food Action Society is giving Salmon Arm residents the opportunity to meet their meat with a special educational session this weekend.

For this week's Sunday Session, SFAS is hosting Percy Folkard of Folkard Farms to discuss challenges faced by beef ranchers.

Folkard is a frequent vendor at the Salmon Arm Farmers Market. He will be talking about issues related to land and water access, lack of processing and competition with global markets.

He will also be cooking samples of grass fed, grass finished and grain fed beef in order to show the differences.

A previous Sunday Session by Folkard is available online so residents can learn more about using grazing animals for soil regeneration and carbon sequestration.

Anyone interested in attending the session can RSVP online.

Admission is by cash donation, which will go towards supporting accessible educational opportunities and the Shuswap Community Teaching Garden.