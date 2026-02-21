Salmon Arm News

Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail to detour in Grindrod around local feed company operations

Rail trail to go off the tracks

Photo: SureCrop Feeds A picture of SureCrop Feeds operations in Grindrod located directly over the decommissioned railway.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is going to briefly go off the tracks in Grindrod, with an agreement being reached with a local feed company operating in the area.

At the Feb. 19 Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors meeting, the board discussed the agreement between the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail ownership partners and SureCrop Feeds.

The rail trail is a planned 50 kilometre long path for non-motorized use expected to reach from Sicamous to Armstrong.

The agreement will see the rail trail take a detour off of the decommissioned railway line and onto existing public roads in Grindrod before returning to the old rail bed.

“[SureCrop's] building was built right over the top of the railway line, so that they could load and unload the material right onto the train cars,” said Fiona Barton, manager of community services.

“When the railway stopped operating, they started using tractor-trailers, and they were driving where the trains used to go.”

The former railway property is now under the ownership of the rail trail ownership group, however both parties agreed that it would be too costly for SureCrop Feeds to relocate its operations. The company will pay the rail trail ownership group an annual fee equal to five percent of the assessed value of the land.

In a “show of good faith,” SureCrop Feeds has already paid last year's $14,974.36 licensing fee.

The rail trail will now be taking a sharp turn at Highway 97A and continuing along the highway until crossing at 3 Avenue in Grindrod. Then, the trail will follow Davey Avenue before turning again onto 4 Avenue and returning to the rail trail property.

Originally, a highway crossing was planned for 4 Avenue, but the Ministry of Transportation and Transit nixed that idea due to concerns about sight lines for highway traffic.

During the CSRD board meeting, the agreement was amended to extend the written notice of the termination of the agreement from two years to four years and to give SureCrop Feeds the opportunity to address any “unforeseen emergency or environmental condition” prior to the ownership terminating the agreement.

The length of the agreement has been set at 25 years with an option to renew the agreement for a further 25 years upon its expiration.

Now that the CSRD has approved the amendments to the agreement, the boards of Splatsin and the Regional District of the North Okanagan will need to approve it before it goes into effect.

Construction on the rail trail south of Mara Lake began in December following approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.

In an update released on Jan. 15, Ken Barnes, Splatsin communication specialist, said Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) plan to have a 42.6-kilometre section of the rail trail stretching from Sicamous to Stepney Crossing Road in Armstrong complete by the end of 2026.