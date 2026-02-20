Salmon Arm News

CSRD board calls on province to protect Rainbow-Jordan old-growth rainforest near Revelstoke

Board supports old growth

Photo: Wildsight Revelstoke A photo of one of the old growth cedar trees in the Rainbow-Jordan wilderness area

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will support the City of Revelstoke as it works to secure provincial protection for the Rainbow-Jordan old growth temperate rainforest north of the city.

At a Feb. 19 meeting, the CSRD agreed to make a submission to the Southern Interior Local Government Association, calling on the provincial government to establish long-term protection measures for old-growth inland temperate rainforests like the Rainbow-Jordan wilderness area.

“This resolution was originally passed by the City of Revelstoke last week, and it was originally proposed by a local environmental group Wildsight Revelstoke, and I certainly support this,” said David Brooks-Hill, director for rural Revelstoke.

“This is one of the last intact inland temperate rainforest valleys in North America, if not the world.”

The Rainbow-Jordan wilderness area only accessible by boat from Lake Revelstoke and home to old growth cedar trees over 3.5 metres in diameter.

Brooks-Hill said the Ministry of Forests told him BC Timber Sales has some logging tenures in the area, but they have been inactive for years as the area has proven inaccessible for industrial logging operations.

“However, as a tourist attraction, it is accessible on foot and actually by boat,” he said. “I've actually been there by boat a few years ago, and it is really beautiful.”

Other directors supported the motion, with Director Tim Lavery noting the importance of securing mountain caribou habitat.

Rhona Martin, director for rural Sicamous, said she supported the motion as way to signal support for old growth conservation.

“We might say that it's not easily accessible and it could be very expensive to log, but it depends on the availability of fibre and how much money you're going to be making," she said. "Because there's areas that people thought were too expensive to go into, and now people are logging in there."

Prior to the board meeting, the Shuswap Environmental Action Society launched a letter-writing campaign alongside Wildsight Revelstoke to have residents send in letters of support for the motion.

Natalya Melnychuk, board chair, said the board received 16 letters in support of the motion.

The board voted unanimously to support Revelstoke's resolution.

The resolution will be discussed at the 2026 SILGA Convention, which will be held in Revelstoke from April 29 to May 2.

Any resolutions supported by SILGA will then go on to the 2026 Union of BC Municipalities convention, which will be held in Vancouver from Sept. 14 to 18.