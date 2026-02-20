Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm to recognize conservation efforts at 2026 Heritage Conservation Awards

Heritage efforts awarded

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of Salmon Arm City Hall.

Salmon Arm residents are being invited to celebrate local conservation and preservation efforts at the 2026 Heritage Conservation Awards.

The city announced the date of this year's awards in a social media post on Thursday.

“Established in 2020, these awards recognize excellence in the preservation, restoration and conservation of Salmon Arm’s heritage resources, celebrating the people and projects that help protect our community’s historical, architectural, and cultural legacy,” reads the post.

“Join us as we honour local heritage leadership and the ongoing efforts to preserve Salmon Arm’s history.”

The 2026 Heritage Conservation Awards will be held during the next city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at city hall.