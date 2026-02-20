Salmon Arm News

CSRD says fire hall at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort inching forward after years of delays

Board hopeful for fire hall

Photo: Luc Rempel The CSRD is hoping to move along the construction of a fire hall at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

The CSRD is hopeful that progress will be made in the construction of a fire hall at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, despite nearly two years of delays and the current absence of key signatories for the project agreement.

At the Feb. 19 Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors meeting, Derek Sutherland, general manager of community and protective services, said the fire hall has been in the works for years.

“Staff have been working with Resorts of the Canadian Rockies for a number of years on getting the fire service established at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort,” he said.

“[As] part of the community engagement for this service establishment, the community asked us to obtain a higher level of commitment from the resort towards capital expenditures for the creation of the fire service.”

He said the CSRD negotiated a deal with the resort. The resort would build the fire hall with the CSRD pitching in an amount between $70,000 and $100,000. Then, the resort would lease the firehall back to the CSRD at a preferred rate.

“To date, we have not seen any progress on that fire hall,” Sutherland said.

“We did send off signed agreements for construction agreements and capital cost agreements to RCR in August of 2024. They have not been signed or sent back to staff.”

Sutherland said the resort has recently assured staff the agreements would be signed and that it intends to honour its commitments.

“It has been almost two years since the community voted in support of establishing fire service and the construction of a facility, which were actually grounded in commitments from RCR,” said Karen Cathcart, director for rural Golden.

“It is our duty to ensure that commitments translate into action, and this community of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort deserves clarity. They deserve progress, and they deserve certainty on this.”

She said her priority is to ensure the agreement protects the public interest and that the project moves forward without any further delays.

In 2019, the CSRD board voted in favour of placing a development moratorium at Kicking Horse. Any development in Kicking Horse requires subdivision approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit with input from government agencies, including the CSRD.

Sutherland told the board the moratorium will stay in place, at least until the construction agreements and capital cost agreements are signed and returned to the CSRD.

Once the agreements are signed, the board will have the chance to weigh in on whether to lift the moratorium.

When asked how staff plans to ensure the agreements are signed, Sutherland said he talked to the president and chairperson for RCR and both have given him verbal commitments.

“Those are commitments that were made to me two weeks ago, and I have no doubt that they will fulfill those obligations. …Well there has to be a bit of doubt," Sutherland said. "But I've been assured that that was an oversight and it's going to be corrected now.

“The president is in New Zealand on a bit of a working holiday, and he has taken those agreements with him to New Zealand to get them signed off by the chairman.”

He said once the agreements have been signed the resort could begin construction on the fire hall this summer.

Natalya Melnychuk, board chair, said while they are dealing with a bit of “an international pause” she is hopeful the CSRD will have signed agreements as soon as the president returns from New Zealand.