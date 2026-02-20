Salmon Arm News

Canadian guitarist Sean Bray to lead quartet at Salmon Arm Jazz Club

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

Canadian guitarist Sean Bray is making his return to the Okanagan, leading his quartet for a performance at the Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm on Feb. 26.

Currently based out of his hometown in Toronto, Bray is a graduate of New York’s Manhattan School of Music and was named one of Canada’s top 50 guitarists by the CBC.

He is known for his warm and expressive playing style steeped in blues.

The Sean Bray Quartet also features Craig Thomson on saxophone, Stefan Bienz on bass and Scott Gamble behind the drum kit.

The quartet will bring a blend of jazz standards alongside some of Bray’s original compositions which are known for their note-bending and blues rhythms.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit The Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.