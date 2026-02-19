Salmon Arm News

Tennis, pickleball rivalry heats up in Chase as residents ponder court conversion

Photo: File photo Chase residents are being asked to weigh in on whether they support the conversion of tennis courts at a local school into pickleball courts.

A sports rivalry is heating up in Chase as council considers approving a plan to convert two tennis courts into three pickleball courts.

During a Feb. 10 meeting, Chase council discussed a proposal from a resident who plans to talk to the School District about converting the tennis courts to pickleball courts pending council approval.

Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer, has recommended the village run a community survey about the proposal before council makes its decision.

In her report, Heinrich said resident Dick Leppky originally proposed a plan to build two tennis courts and pickleball courts east of the Art Holding Memorial Arena in June 2024. However the project was estimated to cost around $200,000, and was not pursued by council at the time.

Now, Leppky has come back to council looking for support to convert two tennis courts at Chase Secondary school to three pickleball courts.

Leppky said he has received preliminary support from the School District 73 director of facilities, and he intends to go to the school board for full approval of the plan should he get a letter of support from council.

His plan would have no monetary cost to the village or the school district. Leppky said he would work to raise the estimated $10,000 necessary to make the change.

The location also hosts a basketball court area, which would be kept as is.

One resident who spoke at the Feb. 10 meeting in opposition to the plan said she was “surprised and alarmed” to hear about the proposed replacement of the tennis courts.

“Being avid tennis players, my husband and I feel the proposed changes are unfair and rather short sighted, given the many tourists and visitors in our area spring to fall, some of whom may wish to play tennis, and in light of the fact that there are also area residents who play the game,” she said.

“I suggested that one tennis court and one pickleball court would accommodate various sports and players, as well as avoiding discrimination.”

When it came time for council to discuss the decision, Mayor David Lepsoe stressed the need to find a solution that works for both tennis and pickleball players.

“We have to make sure both groups are accommodated,” he said. “We don't want to kick one group off in favour of another group.”

Council passed a motion to launch a short online survey to give residents a chance to weigh in on the proposal.

The survey is live now, and includes options to vote for three pickleball courts and no tennis courts, two tennis courts and no pickleball courts, or one tennis court and one pickleball court.