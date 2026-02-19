Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council approves plan to inspect wood saved from Memorial Arena to make unique guitar

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues has council’s approval to look at raising money through what the mayor called a “unique opportunity.”

At the Feb. 9 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Coun. Debbie Cannon asked if the popular music festival could use some of the wood saved from the Memorial Arena before the building was torn down.

“We salvaged a number of columns and beams from the Memorial Arena during demolition,” said Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks. “It's stored at our gravel pit currently, beside Klahani Park.”

Gerow told council there is a good amount of wood there currently, and there are no set plans for how it will be used.

Council previously discussed using it for some kind of tribute to the demolished arena, perhaps at a new indoor recreation facility if or when it is eventually built.

“If someone's looking to use a couple pieces of a column or beam, there would be sufficient wood there,” Gerow said.

Cannon, who is currently council’s Roots and Blues Festival liaison, said the festival organizers have been looking at possible fundraising ideas.

“I would like to make a motion to let Roots and Blues go up and look with a guitar maker and figure out how much wood they need for…possibly two guitars," she said.

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Cannon for bringing forward the idea and praised it as “such a unique opportunity.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of allowing representatives from Roots and Blues and an unspecified local guitar maker to look at the wood saved from the arena and see what they could use for the project.