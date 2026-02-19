Salmon Arm News

Drunk driver caught by Sicamous police after being spotted jumping a curb to reach the pub

Drunk driver jumped a curb

Photo: Castanet File Photo A 22-year-old drunk driver received a 90 day driving prohibition according to Sicamous RCMP.

Sicamous RCMP say a 22-year-old drunk driver received a 90-day license suspension after police saw him drive over a curb in order to get into the parking lot of a local pub.

Mounties said on Feb. 13 at about 10:30 a.m., an RCMP officer monitoring traffic on Main Street in Sicamous saw a pickup truck driver over a curb to enter a pub parking lot.

The driver allegedly parked the truck in the middle of the parking lot without leaving the vehicle before heading back onto Main Street where he was pulled over by the RCMP officer.

“The officer noted several indicators that the driver was operating the truck while impaired,” said RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

He said the driver provided two breath samples which both resulted in fail readings.

The 22-year-old driver was issued a 90 day driving prohibition and the pickup truck was impounded for seven days.