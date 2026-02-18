Salmon Arm News

Okanagan College and Shuswap Nation Tribal Council sign historic partnership agreement developed in Secwepemctsín

Historic partnership signed

Photo: Okanagan College A photo from the signing ceremony held Feb. 4. From left: Kukpi7 Edna Felix of Splatsin, Kukpi7 Eddy Jules, Skeetchestn Indian Band, Tribal Kukpi7 Darrel Draney, Elder Lucy William, Kukpi7 Lynn Kenoras - Duck Chief, OC President Neil Fassina, Kukpi7 Frank Antoine, Bonaparte First Nation, Kukpi7 George Lampreau, Simpcw First Nation, Sunny Lebourdais of Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band.

Okanagan College and the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council have signed a historic agreement believed to be one of the first post-secondary partnerships to be developed in a traditional Indigenous language.

The House of Learning partnership agreement sees the college and Shuswap Nation pledge to work together for the betterment of future generations.

“This partnership is an important step toward economic reconciliation in action,” said Tribal Kukpi7 Darrel Draney.

“By working collaboratively with the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council and Okanagan College, we are investing in Indigenous talent, supporting community-driven growth, and creating real opportunities for learners and future leaders. Together, we are demonstrating what it looks like when business, education, and Indigenous governance move forward in true partnership.”

A ceremony featuring drumming and smudging was held on Feb. 4 to sign the agreement at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus, with Kupki7s, elders and community members in attendance.

The agreement was signed by Draney, nine other Kupki7’s from Secwépemc Nation Bands and Dr. Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College.

“This agreement is really about honour and respect and walking together with the Secwépemc Nation whose people have been here since time immemorial,” Fassina said.

“We need to take our guidance from the immense knowledge Indigenous leaders provide us with. As we move forward and work towards the Calls to Action in the Truth and Reconciliation report, embracing Indigenous ways of being is critical. I want to thank the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council for working with us to move forward in a good way.”

The agreement was developed in Secwepemctsín and translated into English by Lucy William, an elder from the Adams Lake Band.

“Me7 kitsete t’he7e me7 tsilmes r stem es knucwékse7te xwexwéyt r qelmúcw ne7élye te’ wu7éc es secweminte xwexwéyt r tseken te stem r w7ec ne tmicw — we will make decisions that benefit future generations and respect the sacredness of the connections to the land and all living things around us,” reads the agreement.

“Me7 xyestwecw-kt ell r kw’seltktnéws-kt — we will honour each other and our relationships, and Me7 xyestém teks lexléxs — we will honour that knowledge is sacred.”

