Salmon Arm mayor offers condolences to his former home of Tumbler Ridge

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison offered his condolences to Tumbler Ridge, a community where he started his career.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, a former Tumbler Ridge resident, paused before a committee meeting Tuesday to offer condolences and a tribute to his previous home a week after a tragic mass shooting rocked the small northern community.

The fatal shootings took place on Feb. 10 at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and at a residence. Eight victims were killed and two more were seriously injured. The suspect was found dead at the scene after taking their own life.

“It's been a very difficult week in our province,” Harrison said.

“Our flags continue to be at half mast here at city hall and throughout our community and throughout the province, and we are thinking of all of the residents of Tumbler Ridge, Mayor (Darryl) Krakowka, his council and everyone in that small community who is involved.”

Harrison, a retired elementary school principal, began his teaching career in Tumbler Ridge in 1983 and served on the Tumbler Ridge district council from 1985 to 1987.

“I know that many of us have connections to northern towns, have lived in northern towns. ...We happened to live in that one,” he said. “Many fond memories of Tumbler Ridge.”

Harrison said he and his friends were all wearing Tumbler Ridge pins in recognition of the small community.

“We are thinking about the residents. We're thinking about the families. Our best wishes are sent their way,” he said.

The City of Salmon Arm posted a note of condolences on social media the day after the tragic event.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the profound impact this act of violence has had on the school and the wider community. Our thoughts are with all who are grieving, those who were injured, and everyone affected by this trauma,” reads the post.

“As a municipality, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe, supportive, and caring community. We encourage residents to check in on one another, reach out for support if needed, and hold those affected in their thoughts in the days and weeks ahead.”