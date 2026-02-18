Salmon Arm News

Pile burning could begin soon near Salmon Arm airport

Pile burning starts next week

Photo: File photo Pile burning near Salmon Arm is expected to begin as early as next Monday.

BC Wildfire Service is advising Salmon Arm residents not to be alarmed if they see smoke on the horizon next week.

Pile burning at the rappel base near the Salmon Arm airport is expected to begin as early as Monday, Feb. 23.

BC Wildfire Service said crews are planning to burn about 10 piles throughout the spring as they work to reduce wildfire hazards by reducing fuel accumulations around the base.

Burning will proceed when conditions are suitable and allow for adequate smoke dispersal, although smoke could be visible from Salmon Arm and other surrounding areas.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555, *5555 on a cell phone or make a report through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

For more information about this planned pile burning, visit BCWS' website.