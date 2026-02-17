Golden police ticket four snowmobilers needing rescue from closed area of Holt Creek
Ticketed after rescue
Mounties say four backcountry snowmobilers were issued $575 tickets and will need to cover the cost of a helicopter after they became stuck in a closed area near Golden and required rescue.
Police said the snowmobilers got stuck in the Holt Creek area on Feb. 4, and a helicopter was needed to recover the snowmobiles.
“Golden, B.C. and its surrounding areas attract snowmobilers from all over the world,” said RCMP Const. Donna Freeman.
“For snowmobilers who traverse the backcountry, especially within an alpine environment, it is essential to plan ahead and be well-prepared for quickly changing environmental conditions.”
She said anyone planning to go into the backcountry should carry all necessary emergency supplies including extra clothing, a cell phone and power bank.
“Know your limits, and be very careful not to go out of bounds in avalanche prone areas,” she said.
Each of the snowmobilers were issued a $575 fine for operating motor vehicles in a closed area and will be held responsible for the cost of the helicopter that was used to recover their machines.
More Salmon Arm News
- 3 suspects in parking scamKelowna - 3:31 pm
- Lake levels lowest on recordOsoyoos - 3:26 pm
- Shelter security keyPenticton - 3:10 pm
- Cold snap to hit OkanaganOkanagan - 3:07 pm
- Cutting staff, hiking taxesBC - 3:04 pm
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library