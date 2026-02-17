285829
Snowfall warning on Trans-Canada Highway in Yoho National Park, east of Golden

Snowfall warning on Hwy. 1

Luc Rempel - Feb 17, 2026 / 10:32 am | Story: 599523

Motorists traveling between B.C. and Alberta on the Trans-Canada Highway are being told to allow for extra travel time with heavy snow expected to fall Tuesday east of Golden.

A weather advisory has been issued for Elk Valley and from Yoho Park to Kooteny Park, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall in the forecast.

Snow is already falling in the area and the accumulation is expected to continue until later Tuesday afternoon.

Reduced visibility and adverse road conditions are expected in the area.

Travellers are advised to slow down, turn on their lights, maintain a safe following distance and allow for extra driving time.

