Suspect in custody, facing new charges after attempting to flee Salmon Arm RCMP

Mounties nab man who fled

Luc Rempel - Feb 18, 2026 / 9:00 am | Story: 599516

A man wanted on several warrants has been arrested, police say, now facing new charges after attempting to flee Mounties in Salmon Arm.

According to police, officers spotted a man known to be wanted on warrants riding shotgun in a Honda Accord on Feb. 8.

“The officer attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges. “Upon stopping the male passenger opened the door, jumped out of the vehicle, and ran away.”

Hodge said police tracked the man to a known home nearby, where a Mountie caught him trying to crawl under a garage door to escape.

31-year-old Tyler Armstrong was arrested on multiple warrants, now facing new charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failure to comply with an order.

“This is another great example of the proactive work by our local police officers to take known criminals off the streets of Salmon Arm,” Hodges said.

Armstrong is behind bars with a bail hearing set for Thursday.

