Salmon Arm RCMP vehicle disabled during chase of stolen trucks

Police chase ends in crash

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP A stolen truck rammed a Salmon Arm RCMP vehicle during a police pursuit, leading to the arrest of a woman and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.

Salmon Arm RCMP were forced out of a police vehicle after it was rammed by a stolen truck during a complex pursuit on February 8th.

At 10:43 p.m., a man reported he was awoken by the sound of his 2006 black F-350 driving away, stolen from his driveway in Blind Bay.

A family member then reported they were following the stolen truck eastbound on Blind Bay Road but were themselves being followed by a grey 2004 F-350, later confirmed stolen from Kamloops.

RCMP officers caught up with the two stolen trucks and another vehicle driven by a family member of the stolen F-350’s owner.

At one point, the grey F-350 stopped in the middle of the road, a woman exited, and jumped into the black F-350. The family member disobeyed police orders and followed the stolen black F-350 several kilometres up a dirt road.

The vehicles eventually came to a stop, and the stolen truck reversed into a police vehicle, disabling it, before fleeing the scene.

The black F-350 was later found stuck in a ditch in Eagle Bay. Shortly after, a resident reported that a man and woman ran up a driveway and stole a 2006 Ford dump truck. The dump truck was tracked along a forest service road and found abandoned.

Police Dog Services were engaged and attended the scene.

During a dog track, officers heard a women screaming for help in the distance. Just after 2 a.m., a 911 call came from a woman reporting she had fallen down an embankment into a stream and suspected she had broken her leg. Police trekked 1.6 kilometres through dense forest and steep terrain to locate the woman.

She was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

The woman was then escorted back to a police vehicle and transported to hospital. She was released from police custody with a future court date.

“Efforts by family or friends to try and stop a stolen vehicle is not something the RCMP condone or recommend. Individuals who engage in this type of action can risk their personal safety and the safety of the community. Thankfully no officers, or family members were injured in this investigation.''

''A male suspect has been identified, and three stolen vehicles were recovered. The file remains under further investigation,” said media relations officer Cst. Andrew Hodges of Salmon Arm RCMP.