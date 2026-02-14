Salmon Arm News

Second annual Red Gala raising funds for Salmon Arm cardiac rehabilitation program

Red Gala for cardiac health

Photo: Shuswap Cardiac Society Attendees at last year's event were invited to 'ignite your heart health'.

Shuswap residents are being invited to an elegant evening of magic in support of cardiac health as The Red Gala returns for its second year on Feb. 21.

The Shuswap Cardiac Society’s annual fundraiser is returning to strengthen heart health across the region.

Last year's event surpassed its $25,000 fundraising goal, raising a total of $26,564.

Money raised at the event goes towards supporting a local cardiac rehab program that helps people recovering from cardiac events or at high risk of developing heart disease.

“Last year’s gala became a powerful step forward in protecting essential cardiac care for our region,” reads a statement from Shuswap Cardiac Society.

“The funds raised supported vital rehabilitation services, recovery resources, and patient-focused programs that help individuals regain strength, confidence, and hope after cardiac events.”

This year’s gala theme is The Magic Within, which organizers said is intended to celebrate the “quiet, powerful strength that lives inside every heart.”

Every ticket to the event is entered into the draw for a free houseboat vacation.

Tickets are on sale now and available online.