Food bank receives $6K donation from Salmon Arm heating and plumbing supply company

Photo: Second Harvest Food Bank Second Harvest Food Bank receiving the donation check from Andrew Sheret Limited

A Salmon Arm food bank will enjoy a near $6,000 boost thanks to employees at a local heating and plumbing supply store.

Salmon Arm’s Second Harvest Food Bank said it received a donation of $5,894.23 from Andrew Sheret Limited, a plumbing and heating store located 2690 13 Ave. SW.

“It is with great pleasure that I submit a donation cheque for the total amount of $5,894.23 on behalf of Andrew Sheret Limited,” said William Thore, branch manager.

“We have worked together with our employees and partners to raise $894.23 for this wonderful cause. Additionally, as part of our commitment to giving back to the community, Andrew Sheret Limited Head Office is contributing an additional $5,000.”

Thore said his team was grateful for the opportunity to support the important work being done by the food bank.

Second Harvest Food Bank provides groceries to about 250 families in Salmon Arm every week thanks to volunteers and donations from the community.

Located at 360 Alexander St. NE, the food bank is open for distribution on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.