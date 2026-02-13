Salmon Arm News

Drunk motorist without license was caught driving truck without tail lights, Salmon Arm police say

Mounties say they issued a 90-day driving prohibition to a man without a valid driver’s license after he was caught driving drunk in a truck with no tail lights.

Police said on Jan. 22, an officer saw a dark coloured Ford F-150 with no working tail lights on Lakeshore Road at about 11 p.m.

“A traffic stop was conducted, and the 42-year-old driver was confirmed to have an invalid driver’s license,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“While speaking to the driver, police could smell alcohol coming from the driver who claimed to have one beer about 30 minutes earlier.”

He said two breath demands were conducted which both resulted in fail readings.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition despite not having a valid driver’s license and the Ford F-150 was impounded for 30 days.