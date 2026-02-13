Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm's recreation facilities will see no rate increases this year

Pool prices static for 2026

Photo: Luc Rempel Shuswap Recreation Society has announced there will be no rate increases this year at Salmon Arm's recreation facilities.

In recognition of the rising cost of living, the Shuswap Recreation Society has announced there will be no rate increases at Salmon Arm’s recreational facilities this year.

At the Feb. 9 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Darin Gerow, Shuswap Recreation general manager, presented on the society’s plans for 2026 recreation rates.

“Overall, the existing rates do not include any increases for 2026,” he said.

He said some changes this year include the removal of 20 and 30-visit punch passes, the removal of any expiration on the 10-visit pass. Parent and tot punch passes are being removed, while a "super senior" pass is being added.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he was very happy with the punch pass changes.

“Thank you for listening to your customers,” he said. “I know that removal of the 20 and 30 punch passes is a good move, because some of us who would buy those 20 or 30 punch passes and then not use them and time would go by. ...A 10 punch pass works great with no expiration on it.”

He also said he was happy to see the addition of the super-senior rate.

“I think if you're 80 plus and you can get up there, you deserve a break on the cost,” he said. “Appreciate both of those changes.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he still wants to see a move to a differential pricing model which would charge more for recreation facility users who live outside of Salmon Arm.

“I will say right now that if I run for council again and if I'm successful, I will be pushing for differential pricing,” he said. “I have been for some time, and I feel like we just keep putting it off.”

He also said he would like to see a rate increase for indoor pickleball at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

“I feel very strongly that our rates are too low,” Flynn said. “In Armstrong it's $12 to play two hours of pickleball, Vernon it's about $22 and we're charging $5.50 for somebody my age, and $6.75 for just a regular adult.

“I do think we need to revisit this. I think it's a good time to not have an increase, but I think we are extremely low.”

Coun. Debbie Cannon also spoke up in favour of a move to differential pricing.

“I do still think that we should look at it in the future, because we do want a new pool,” she said.

“It's been moved further and further because of other commitments, but I think it is something that we should look at, because I do believe that the other areas in the CSRD should be contributing to our future pool that we will be building.”

One of the changes to Shuswap Recreation this year involved a council motion to add other bookable outdoor spaces to the booking system including park gazebos, tennis courts and the new synthetic turf field.

Gerow said Shuswap Recreation is also looking to implement online booking for all of these facilities.

“We do have online bookings for our racket courts right now, also some programs and swim lessons. ...We are looking to expand that, but it's not quite there yet,” be said.

For more information on current recreational facility rates, visit the Shuswap Recreation Society website.